Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $102.75 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,417,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,737 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $102,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 345,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,511,000 after buying an additional 51,233 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 174,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,664,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,355,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.51. 9,983,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,052,816. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

