Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $27.15 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $283,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.3% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 61.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.8% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.7 %

COP traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $116.97. 1,634,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685,879. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average is $111.12.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.45.

Read Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.