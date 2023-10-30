Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $61.63 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $61,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.78. The stock had a trading volume of 401,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,960. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

