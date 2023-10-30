Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 5,092 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.76 on Monday, reaching $140.36. 2,180,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,007. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.88 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.92 and its 200-day moving average is $168.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

