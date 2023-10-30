Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.39. 713,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.05%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

