Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $32,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $442,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 25.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $432,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.88.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

