Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,248.63.

Booking stock traded up $38.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,785.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,036.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,859.69. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,771.32 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

