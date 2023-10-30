Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 5,179 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.32. 8,799,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,033,936. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

