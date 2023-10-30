Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 7,245 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $22,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.42. 850,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,149. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 EPS for the current year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

