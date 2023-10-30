Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Cummins comprises 1.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 4.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $217.87 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.