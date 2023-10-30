Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Up 24.1% in October

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 365,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CW. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

NYSE:CW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.60. 21,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,598. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.74 and a 200 day moving average of $187.00. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $156.76 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

