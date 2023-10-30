Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Lowered to $215.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $290.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $187.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher has a 12-month low of $183.24 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

