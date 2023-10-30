David Grant Acquires 1,000 Shares of EVT Limited (ASX:EVT) Stock

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Free Report) insider David Grant acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.28 ($6.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,278.00 ($6,505.06).

EVT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.46.

EVT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. EVT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

EVT Company Profile

EVT Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments. It is involved in film exhibition operations under the Event Cinemas, Moonlight Cinemas, Greater Union, Birch, and Carroll & Coyle cinemas brands; and the operation of Cinebuzz Rewards, a movie loyalty program, as well as State Theatre, a 2,000-seat theatre located in Sydney.

