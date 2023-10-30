Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Gap Up to $10.15

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $11.41. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 289,862 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 18.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $946.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 129.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $37,304.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,816 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

