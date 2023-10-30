Decred Achieves Market Cap of $207.07 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $207.07 million and $1.25 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $13.27 or 0.00038268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00136874 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00021723 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015615 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002916 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,602,216 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

