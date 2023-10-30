Delta Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.96 on Monday, reaching $302.69. 11,671,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,753,092. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

