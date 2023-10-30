Delta Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MA traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $368.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,295. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $308.60 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

