Delta Investment Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $148.58. 94,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.63 and a 200 day moving average of $157.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.08 and a 12 month high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

