Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,437,000 after buying an additional 1,186,718 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $300.63. The company had a trading volume of 259,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,675. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.98 and a 1 year high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.01 and a 200-day moving average of $328.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,485,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,188 shares of company stock worth $9,484,378. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

