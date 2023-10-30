Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fortinet from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

FTNT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,276. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,585 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

