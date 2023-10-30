Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 22,234 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,234 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,969,000 after buying an additional 502,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,706 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,624,000 after buying an additional 103,464 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,935. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

