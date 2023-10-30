Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 435 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,466,000 after buying an additional 2,516,702 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,866,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,247,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 214,698 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $5,345,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:PJAN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.78. 11,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $606.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

