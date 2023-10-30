Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 0.7% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 30.6% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 37,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 291,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 12,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

S&P Global stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $341.67. 267,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.75 and a 200 day moving average of $378.59. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.05 and a 12-month high of $428.65.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.31.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,356 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

