Delta Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,469.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,019,628 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 183,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,514. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.