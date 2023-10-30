Delta Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 402,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,000. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Capital Group Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $492,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.53. 192,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,436. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

