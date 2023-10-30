Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Digerati Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DTGI opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Digerati Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

See Also

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

