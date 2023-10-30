Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) is Syverson Strege & Co’s 4th Largest Position

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 5.2% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Syverson Strege & Co owned approximately 0.70% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 516.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

