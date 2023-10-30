Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stake Boosted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

