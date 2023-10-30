Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 925,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 62,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 290,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,192,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 421,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 41,773 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DFIS opened at $20.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

