Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Price Target Lowered to C$2.20 at Pi Financial

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Pi Financial from C$2.90 to C$2.20 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Discovery Silver Stock Performance
Shares of Discovery Silver stock opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. Discovery Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89.
Discovery Silver Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Discovery Silver
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.