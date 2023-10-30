DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

DLH Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $13.63 on Thursday. DLH has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $189.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. DLH had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DLH

DLH Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DLH during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DLH during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DLH during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in DLH during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in DLH during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

