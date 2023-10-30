Dover (NYSE:DOV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $127.68

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.68 and last traded at $127.88, with a volume of 79938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Dover by 81,571.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dover by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,365 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $126,175,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

