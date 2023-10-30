DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $34.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.37.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings
Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 81.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth $795,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth $505,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $2,466,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $2,703,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DraftKings Price Performance
DKNG opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.80.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The business had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Featured Articles
