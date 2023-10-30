DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $34.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $2,140,010.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at $40,464,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 880,651 shares of company stock valued at $26,569,721 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 81.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth $795,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth $505,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $2,466,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $2,703,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The business had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

