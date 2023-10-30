Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $88.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.93. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

