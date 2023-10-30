Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ESTE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTE

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

ESTE opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.07. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.15 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $72,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,868,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,246,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $72,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,868,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,246,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,047,674.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 356,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,185,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,083,834 shares of company stock valued at $74,316,242. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 57.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,262,000 after buying an additional 1,700,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,152,000 after buying an additional 724,110 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,544,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,658,000 after buying an additional 108,450 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $43,570,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,893,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,645,000 after purchasing an additional 206,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.