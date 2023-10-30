East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $57.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EWBC. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $52.64 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

