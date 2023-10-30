Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,104 shares of company stock worth $13,205,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,342. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

