Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.57

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.57 and last traded at $60.75, with a volume of 827842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $349,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,419.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $349,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,419.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $356,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,104 shares of company stock worth $13,205,212 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

