Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.71. 1,641,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,731,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

