Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the game software company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.78.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $122.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.33. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $244,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,516.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,904 shares of company stock worth $3,030,844. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

