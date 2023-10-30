Energi (NRG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $86,308.99

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $86,308.99 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00021586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,189,193 coins and its circulating supply is 70,189,278 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.