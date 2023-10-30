Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up to $12.21

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.21, but opened at $12.87. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 8,783 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enlight Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,589,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,409,000 after purchasing an additional 582,537 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,352,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,935,000 after acquiring an additional 479,382 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $105,121,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,458,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the third quarter worth $25,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Further Reading

