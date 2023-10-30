Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Gap Down to $27.08

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.08, but opened at $26.44. Enterprise Products Partners shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 518,430 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

