EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.06 and last traded at $41.07. 302,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,160,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

EQT Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. EQT’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $707,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,867 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

