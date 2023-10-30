Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 1.1% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.16% of Equinix worth $116,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Equinix by 103,384.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Equinix by 18.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after acquiring an additional 177,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 21.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,222 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.14.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $9.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $720.33. 33,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,726. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.77 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $744.73 and a 200 day moving average of $751.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.67%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

