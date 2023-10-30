Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $740.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $810.00 to $740.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $819.14.

Equinix Stock Down 1.3 %

Equinix Increases Dividend

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $710.39 on Thursday. Equinix has a 12 month low of $546.77 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $744.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $751.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 146.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at $433,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

