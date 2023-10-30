Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $47.97 on Thursday. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

