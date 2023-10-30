EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 40,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $163.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

