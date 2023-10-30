Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,680,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Ferroglobe accounts for approximately 0.3% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $17,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,355,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 393,608 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter worth about $1,073,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.44. 202,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,981. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $832.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $456.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

