Fetch.ai Trading 60.6% Higher This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 60.6% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $306.69 million and approximately $72.33 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00021563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,423,349 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

